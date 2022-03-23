New nurses adapting as health network looks to live with COVID

news, local-news,

The Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network (FUNLHN) has taken on a record number of nursing graduates this year according to executive director nursing and midwifery Angela McLachlan. Ms McLachlan said while FUNLHN has seen its fair share of staffing struggles thanks to COVID, it seems to have turned a corner with the latest batch of nursing graduates. "This year the Flinders and Upper North has taken on the largest number of graduate nurses on record for the LHN," she said. "We have been able to support that with a structured education team and a support team to ensure that these nurses are transitioned into the workplace in a safe manner. "That has been very successful for us and we are really focussed on doing everything we can to retain these new nurses in the regions and particularly in the Flinders and Upper North to really shore up our workforce for years to come." She also said FUNLHN is increasingly transitioning towards a "living with COVID" model for all its medical staff. "We are not expecting COVID to go anywhere in the near future so our staff are really trying to normalise COVID in the health service," she said. "So when we refer to business as usual, we are trying to get back to as business as usual model as possible but bearing in mind that some COVID safe measures will remain in place for healthcare professionals including personal protective equipment for the foreseeable future." Ms McLachlan encouraged anyone experiencing COVID symptoms to get themselves tested at 99 Commercial Road and to stay home if they are sick.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/98dbe37e-c1dc-483e-b047-dd176e9ce06a.jpg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg