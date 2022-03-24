Former Deputy Premier thanks Stuart

news, local-news,

Former Deputy Premier and Member for Stuart Dan van Holst Pellekaan has taken to social media with an open letter to the electorate on the results of the South Australian election. In a Facebook post, Mr van Holst Pellekaan said he was disappointed in the result, but he deeply respects the democratic process and takes full responsibility for being unsuccessful in his election campaign. He also took the opportunity to thank those he had come to know in his role as Stuart MP. "I thank from the bottom of my heart the extremely high quality people I've worked with in our electorate and ministerial offices and in the Department for Energy and Mining, many of whom will remain lifelong friends," he said. "I've been blessed to have been a Member of Parliament for 12 years, Shadow Minister for seven years, Minister for four years and Deputy Premier for five months. "I've worked as hard as I possibly could to deliver for people over the last 12 years, and that's exactly what I should have done. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, with my beloved Rebecca at the top of the list, and I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact albeit in different ways." Mr van Holst Pellekaan wished the people of Stuart and his electoral rival, Independent MP Geoff Brock, the very best over the next four years. "I challenge the new State Government to do the best possible for all South Australians and to never forget that country and outback people are just as important as city and suburban people," he said.

