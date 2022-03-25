news, local-news,

Major Crash Investigators arrested a driver involved in a fatal crash at Port Augusta on Monday, March 25. A car and motorcycle collided near the intersection of Footner Road and Augusta Highway, Port Augusta just after 9.30am on Friday 25 March. The motorcycle rider, a 65-year-old Victorian man, died at the scene. His passenger, a 59-year-old woman from Victoria, sustained serious but not life-threatening and was taken to the Port Augusta Hospital. The driver of the car, a 29-year-old Port Augusta woman, was taken to the Port Augusta Hospital as a precaution. Major Crash investigators attended the scene to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash. The 29-year-old Port Augusta woman was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious harm by dangerous driving and aggravated driving without due care. She has been bailed to appear in the Port Augusta Magistrates Court on 4 July. The man's death is the 17th life lost on South Australian roads this year, and the third motorcycle fatality. Investigators are seeking assistance from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident or is able to provide any information about the vehicles prior to the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37VG4uwDiZreW9uEGuk5qyK/0dd8f9d1-020f-415b-8f55-8f65ce254e3a.JPG/r8_261_3001_1952_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The 29-year-old Port Augusta woman was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious harm by dangerous driving and aggravated driving without due care. Annabel Francis