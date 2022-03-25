news, local-news,

Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on the Augusta Highway, Port Augusta this morning. A car and motorcycle collided near the intersection of Footner Road and Augusta Highway, Port Augusta just after 9.30am on Friday 25 March. Sadly, the motorcycle rider, a 65-year-old Victorian man, died at the scene. His passenger, a 59-year-old woman from Victoria, sustained serious but not life-threatening and was taken to the Port Augusta Hospital. The driver of the car, a 29-year-old Port Augusta woman, was taken to the Port Augusta Hospital as a precaution. Major Crash investigators attended and examined the scene. Investigations into the crash are on going. The man's death is the 17th life lost on South Australian roads so far this year. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au The Augusta Highway is still closed to all traffic and is expected to re open in the next hour. Alternative routes are in place via Carlton Parade and Racecourse Road.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37VG4uwDiZreW9uEGuk5qyK/0dd8f9d1-020f-415b-8f55-8f65ce254e3a.JPG/r8_261_3001_1952_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg