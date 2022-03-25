news, local-news,

An Aboriginal leader has rejected calls for indigenous police officers to be mobilised in Port Augusta. Janette Milera, who is a member of an Aboriginal community group based in South Australia, was commenting on proposals by political party SA-BEST. The call for the indigenous police officers was made in the lead-up to the state election. "More policing doesn't work," Ms Milera said. "It is a quick fix until the next problem comes along." She said she wanted to put "Black Lands" on the itinerary of visiting politicians. "Try talking to Aboriginal people and we are going to close that gap," she said.

