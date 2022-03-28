news, local-news,

Port Augusta City Council has welcomed the idea of having two sitting members of parliament representing the town following the state election. After the electoral boundaries were re-drawn, Port Augusta was effectively split in half with the east side being in Stuart and the west side in Giles. Mayor Brett Benbow said having two voices in parliament provides a great opportunity for Port Augusta to pursue critical issues. "It's a unique situation, it's not been done before so there's two voices that we can approach to try to get what we want to achieve," he said. "I hope that Eddie [Hughes] and Geoff [Brock] set up an office of sorts in our local township so people can communicate with them. "We look forward to it." Mr Benbow said it was also a fantastic opportunity for Port Augusta to have the Minister for Local Government in Geoff Brock representing Stuart. "I think the Minister for Local Government in your local area is definitely going to be an advantage and Geoff has been very approachable and he visits quite regularly," he said. He also said Council will be pushing hard to get the State Government to follow through on its election promises. "We definitely want to focus on the three key components we spoke about prior to the election and follow through on all those promises," he said. "One of those is to organise something to fix our anti-social behaviour and there was $200,000 nominated before the election to assist to get a program of some sort to get that controlled. "We also want to make sure that the $22 million for our water infrastructure is followed through, it is very critical to our city to get that done. "And also the $3 million for the Arid Lands Botanic Gardens which, the way it was nominated, will assist us to reduce our rates and the deficit that we pay out there."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/1036d948-de31-4909-bbbc-397e12cad680.JPG/r2325_448_4040_1417_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg