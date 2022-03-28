School seeks expertise for STEM competition

news, local-news,

The University of South Australia is once again running its state-wide STEM Innovation Experience (STEMIE) competition to encourage students to engage in science, technology, engineering and maths subjects while highlighting real-world applications of their work. This year, both Port Augusta Secondary School and Caritas College are competing in the Whyalla Region Showcase against other local schools under the theme "Revolutionary Resources". Students have to work on a themed project for each STEM subject before presenting them to judges at the showcase, which will be held on October 21, and the winner will move on to the final in Adelaide in November. Port Augusta Secondary School IT coordinator and senior STEM teacher Simon Harding said STEMIE is a great opportunity for students to think about how their classroom learning can be used later in life. "Competitions like this can be incredibly valuable because they help students see where the work that they are doing actually is going to be used rather than just abstract numbers on a piece of paper because the questions we're asked have connections to real world problems," he said. "We are able to look at the entire process from here is a problem to here is a solution and here is a prototype, this is how effective we believe it is." As part of the competition, schools are allowed to seek industry expertise for both feedback on student projects and to get real data to use in their modelling, and Mr Harding said he wants to see support from local mining experts to give the school a "competitive advantage". "If we were then able to have someone come look at what they did or give them some insight into how these things might be used in the real world, that forms a really valuable part of what they do as far as their presentations," he said. "If we were able to have access to a real-world scenario where those mathematical models are used and we could get real-world values to use in those models, then that would be far more meaningful for our students than just having to guess or make inferences from vague information online. "Industry input adds a lot of depth to those investigations because people in the industry will see things that teachers, who are subject experts but not necessarily working in that space, might not see. "The authenticity of that is something that the kids really value because they can then say if this is engaging and interesting, this is now a pathway into something that might interest them down the track as a career." Mr Harding hopes to be able to liaise with mining experts to get the ball rolling and help his students fine-tune their projects. Port Augusta Secondary students won last year's Whyalla Region Showcase.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/1571f093-d49e-4e0e-bf7d-fea5aa4aca33.jpg/r0_335_3264_2179_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg