For the first time in many, many years, Port Augusta will not be served by a sitting MP being based here. If the election results are formally verified, history will record that for people in this city to see the "local" MP on a daily basis they will have to travel to Port Pirie. Who can you blame for that situation? The Electoral Commission. If the former boundaries had remained in vogue Port Augusta would not have been carved up in the manner it has been. Basically, we would not be suffering the mish-mash of having this city served by two separate parliamentarians at the same time. The new Member for Stuart, Geoff Brock, has achieved a unique distinction in the electorate by making it an "Independent" seat for the first time in its history. I tried to achieve the same result in 2010 when I stood as an independent and failed miserably. In fact Mr Brock, who was the new Member for Frome, at that time even came here to launch my campaign at the end of 2009. Commiserations must go to Dan Van Holst Pellekaan, former Deputy Premier, who is the now-defeated representative. Dan has served this electorate extremely well and both my partner, Joy, and I wish him and his family all the very best for the their future. Rob Williams, Port Augusta

Letter to the editor