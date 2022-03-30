news, local-news,

Port Augusta City Council has partnered with Bungala Solar Farm, operated by Enel Green Power Australia, to hold a sculpture exhibition open to local artists. The Bungala Sustainability Sculpture Awards will be put on at Yarta Purtli Art Gallery and the Arid Lands Botanical Garden from September 17 until October 31. The theme for the exhibition is "solar and sun", and artists will go in the running to win a $20,000 grand prize for their work. There is also $2,500 on offer for the People's Choice Award and a Youth Award of $1000 for entrants aged 15 years and under as at January 1 2022. Council's manager of strategy Theressa Hines said the aim is to reinvigorate art in Port Augusta as a creative drawcard to the region. "Yarta Purtli Art Gallery and the Australian Arid Lands Botanic Garden are both iconic attractions within Port Augusta and look forward to offering a platform for the artworks this Spring," she said. Enel sustainability manager Sunny Rutherford said they are very pleased to partner with Council on bringing the initiative to life. "We are committed to supporting the development of sustainable tourism in the local region and are excited see how artists will be inspired by and harness natural resources within their sculptures," she said. "Sculptures always capture people's hearts and demand attention, to have an exhibition across two locations for 6 weeks during Spring will allow people to visit our Art Gallery and Arid Botanic Garden and immerse themselves in the sculpture creations." Yarta Purtli Art Gallery Aboriginal art curator Marika Davies said. Sculptures need to be made for outdoor exhibition and have to somehow reflect renewable, recyclable or natural materials. Council chief executive John Banks encouraged anyone thinking of entering to contact Council for information packs so they can participate in the exhibition. Key dates for the awards are: More information on entry requirements can be found here.

