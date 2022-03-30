Birthing services suspended at Port Augusta Hospital

news, local-news,

The Flinders and Upper Norther Local Health Network (FUNLHN) has announced it will be temporarily suspended birthing services at the Port Augusta Hospital. The suspension was put in effect from 8am on Wednesday, March 30 and will run until 8pm on April 1. FUNLHN chief executive Craig Packard said the suspension is due to unplanned sick leave and the unavailability of an alternate obstetrician. "Our priority in the provision of birthing services is the health and safety of our patients, both mother and baby," he said. "We are contacting all women who are likely to be impacted by the temporary suspension so alternative birthing arrangements can be provided." FUNLHN said around 15 expectant mothers will be impacted by the suspension, but they will try to make alternate arrangements. "Where necessary, we will be supporting expectant mothers and their support person to relocate closer to an alternate SA Health birthing service," Mr Packard said. "Midwifery services continue to be available in Port Augusta and birthing services are operating as usual at Whyalla Hospital. "The Port Augusta midwives will also have access to remote obstetric support and advice. "Pregnant women who believe they may be in labour, who are concerned or require clinical assessment should contact the Port Augusta Hospital as soon as possible. "They will be assessed by a midwife and, if necessary, be transferred to an alternate birthing service. "As always, in an emergency please call 000. FUNLHN apologised for the inconvenience this suspension will cause and wanted to reassure the community that they are committed to safe and high quality maternity services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/44f76f76-3b09-44c4-96c4-a175923b3e96.jpg/r761_768_5616_3511_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg