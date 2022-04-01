Truck spill closes Augusta Highway

news, local-news,

The Augusta Highway was closed to traffic while emergency crews cleaned up following an incident near Winninowie, 20km south of Port Augusta. Around 10pm on Thursday, March 31, emergency services responded to a truck accident that resulted in a chemical spill on the Augusta Highway. The road was closed to all traffic from the Wilmington B56 turn-off through to Port Augusta. Hazmat crews from the SA Country Fire Service attended the scene. CFS said the road will be re-opened once it was safe to do so.

