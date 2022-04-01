UPDATE: Single lane re-opens on Augusta Highway

news, local-news,

One lane on the Augusta Highway has been re-opened to traffic as clean-up continues on a chemical spill. Around 10pm Thursday, March 31, emergency crews were called to an incident near Winninowie where a truck accident resulted in chemicals spilling onto the road. Country Fire Service regional duty officer for Region 4 Phil Tapscott said crews were at the scene until around 1:30am. "Two HazMat trained volunteers wearing gas tight suits identified containers of pesticides as part of the truck's load," he said. "However, these containers were not compromised and therefore posed no risk. "Three herbicide drums were identified as damaged, with the contents leaked." CFS Media said a private company will undertake further clean-up of the area. SAPOL, EPA and DPTI also attended the scene.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/6ceb4205-a859-4980-8753-886a33a493af.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg