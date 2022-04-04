news, local-news,

Six young basketballers from Port Augusta have been chosen to represent SA Country in this year's national championships. While this is a great achievement for all players who have made the team, the Thompson family has extra reason to celebrate. Shannon Thompson has tried out multiple times and made the reserves squad in the past, but this year has been selected in the Under 18 team. "It feels really good to finally make it and go all the way through after making reserves every year, so it's very exciting," she said. "A few years ago, I started playing in Adelaide with West Adelaide Bearcats and trainings down there really helped me improve and get more confident." Younger sister Krystal, who has made the Under 16 team, said she is excited to see her sister make the cut, but she has her eyes on her own goal. "It's exciting again, hopefully I get a gold medal this year since last year we won silver," she said. "Recently, I moved down to Adelaide so I get to attend all the weekday trainings and put that extra bit of work in." Their mother, Debbie, said she is incredibly proud of her daughters. "They've both worked very hard doing anything extra they can do to improve their skills," she said. "Both put in one hundred per cent every training and every game. "It's really good to see Krystal make it again this year and I'm extra proud of Shannon for not giving up and seeing where she can go." The Thompson family wanted to thank coaches Brett Humphrys, Libby Harrison and Ryan Struck for the roles they had played in shaping the girls' basketball careers so far. Mr Humphrys said it is not often Port Augusta sees so many players selected, but it shows the talent coming up through the town. "It's quite an achievement to make either of the teams that they've made and it was a lot of sacrifice from a lot of the families and the players have gone to to get to that point , to be one of the ten in those respective age groups," he said. "I think it's an opportunity to inspire the next generation that comes through. "When they go on these tournaments, the basketball is huge, but the life skills and the resilience that comes with being away and being part of the whole performance is invaluable." He said he is proud both as a coach and as a father, with his daughter, Ella, also being selected for the Under 16 side. The full list of Port Augusta players representing SA Country are: The Under 16 sides will be heading to Perth in July and the Under 18 teams will play in Ballarat in April.

