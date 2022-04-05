Looking at the stars

news, local-news,

Humans have been looking up at the stars for thousands of years and every culture has some form of star story, according to Stellar Origins owner and avid stargazer Amanda Page. She said star stories have wide-ranging meanings among different cultures, from creation myths to rites of passage. "A lot of star knowledge has got to do with human morality, how to be a good person and share resources, but also it was our first calendar," Ms Page said. "Pre-writing, pre-clocks, pre-iPhones, we had this giant calendar in the sky and that is what the star system reflects. "The Native Americans have big mythology and star knowledge, and many nations in the one country that's now called America, like Australia has many nations within the country. "Each of the nations here in Australia have their own star lore and the borders sometimes cross over, but everybody will have their own interpretations of that same story." Ms Page said, for her, she feels a sense of connection to the universe through her stargazing. "I think it makes you feel like you are part of a bigger whole. Well, it did for me," she said. "You're just a small little person on this one planet and sometimes we can get so wrapped up in what's happening within ourselves that we don't see what's happening with the bigger picture. "When you look up into the stars and you see that those stars are like our sun and they potentially have other planets and other living forces on them, it just makes you take a step back and go, 'Wow, this is pretty incredible'." She said part of that comes from the way the stars move if you take the time to observe them. "If you sit there for a few hours, you see the movement and you feel like you are traveling in a spaceship through space and time," she said. "I think that's another really important thing for us to remember; that we are on a spaceship and we've only got limited resources on it so we need to take care of those resources and look after our other space crew as well, it doesn't matter what colour, creed, religion, we're all on the same ship." Ms Page will be sharing star stories at the Arid Lands Botanic Gardens over the school holidays. April 15 to 18 will be moon stories with activities for children and April 19 to 23 will be stargazing and ancient cultural star stories.

