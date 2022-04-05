news, local-news,

ANZAC DAY WOMEN IN WAR In 1914 Australia was a "teenage" country, having acquired nationhood in 1901. In this International Year of Women, we recognise all women who have served in all conflicts worldwide, especially Australians and New Zealanders. Women played vital roles in all of the conflicts that Australian troops have been involved in and have even served in wars themselves. More than 40 Australian civilian nurses had served in the Boer Wars [1899-1902], either individually or in units in other areas of the war. From the onset of World War I, the Australian, New Zealand, Canadian and United Kingdom nurses formed a team to work together for the common good of the Allies. Some became nurses to take care of wounded and dying men and women. They served in field hospitals on the Gallipoli Peninsula and were so close to the frontline, where "their boys" were fighting, that they could feel and hear the sound of heavy fire and the cries of the wounded and dying soldiers. Others worked in communications while others did a variety of other essential duties for the war effort. In the UK, even a young Princess Elizabeth (current monarch) rubbed shoulders with many women in uniform as did her father King George V in fighting for the war effort. They wore their uniforms. Nursing Sister Elsie Cook was the first returned nurse to join the ranks of the Returned Services League, sometime in the 1930s after her service in 1914. On the local front, the late Joyce Ellery, of Orroroo, springs to mind as being a volunteer nurse for the Boer Wars and World War I. Betty Armstrong, of Booleroo Centre, was a DC Sister at the Booleroo Centre District Hospital and saw "action" in World War II as an Australian Army nurse overseas. She married war veteran Harry Bastian, also of Booleroo, later in life. Lest We Forget Rob Williams, Port Augusta

Letter to the editor