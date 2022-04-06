news, local-news,

Port Augusta RSL Sub-Branch has released the schedule for this year's ANZAC Day ceremonies. ANZAC Day commemorates the service of those who put their lives on the line for Australia, with this year being the 107th anniversary of Australian and New Zealand forces landing at Anzac Cove. Port Augusta's Dawn Service will be held at 6:30am, Monday, April 25 at Gladstone Square. On its website, Port Augusta City Council said the Dawn Service is invitation only and guests who have received letters and all persons in the Port Augusta area who have or are currently serving in the Australian or New Zealand Defence Forces are invited to attend. The RSL said, for those who plan to attend, COVID restrictions will need to be observed during the service. The RSL Clubrooms will then host the Gunfire Breakfast at 7:30am after the Dawn Service. "All members of the community are welcome to attend the Gunfire Breakfast and other activities at the Port Augusta RSL," Council's website states. The ANZAC Day March will begin at 10:30am on the roadway between the Woolworths carpark and the service station and will follow a set route back towards Gladstone Square. Following the march, the Commemorative Service will begin at 11am and COVID restrictions will need to be observed again. The RSL Sub-Branch said members of the public are welcome to attend the RSL Clubrooms after the Commemorative Service for a light lunch, refreshments and remain for a great afternoon of entertainment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/708cae41-55ed-49fc-ac9c-f908a3282486.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg