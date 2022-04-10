news, local-news,

Members of the Adnyamathanha community in Port Augusta and the outback are waiting for a crucial Supreme Court judgement about the handling of mining royalty payments. Chief Justice Kourakis of the Supreme Court has reserved his judgement after hearing a legal action relating to the matter. It is unknown when the judgement will be handed down. The saga began when the Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association, which is under administration by the federal Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations, suspended payments of royalties from uranium miners until the association's trust Rangelea Holdings opened its financial records regarding the payments. Rangelea, represented by Adnyamathanha native title-holders' leader Vince Coulthard, of Port Augusta, responded by launching an injunction in the court to have the money released from suspension. Chief Justice Kourakis then heard argument on the application by the association to have a court-appointed inspector look at the books of Rangelea and report the findings to the Adnyamathanha common-law holders. He will first give a judgement on this matter before any hearing of the injunction application. Mr Coulthard and rival Adnyamathanha community members have been waiting for Chief Justice Kourakis's judgement since the court hearing finished in Adelaide on Wednesday, April 6. Mr Coulthard said it was probably premature for him to comment on the case. "The judge makes the decision and we will see what happens," he said. "Tiger" McKenzie, who is half-Adnyamathanha, hopes for a decision in favour of the association. "I want to see good transparency around the financials," he said.

