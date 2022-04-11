news, local-news,

The site of a former power station has bounced back remarkably from an environmental perspective, with plant life taking over much better than predicted. The Ash Storage Area (ASA), colloquially known as Ash Dam, was set for environmental rehabilitation after the power station was shut in mid-2016. According to Succession Ecology co-director Glenn Christie, there were a lot of nerves around whether or not anything would grow in the area at all. He said the amount of residual ash from the power station, the amount of salt in the earth and how drought-prone the area is all made the task seem impossible. "It was such a huge undertaking and in the first 18 months there was a lot of nail chewing," he said. Irrigating and mulching the area would have blown the budget on the project, and Mr Christie said the choice to spend the money on six tonnes of seeds ended up paying dividends. "I knew it would work, I didn't know quite how fast," he said. "Some five years on, the site has made itself, from its own plants, about 500 tonnes of seed." Mr Christie estimated there were now over 50 million plants in the area, with insect, bird and lizard life flocking in as a result. "You can imagine there's a lot of infill, it makes a lot leaf litter, it makes for a lot of insects, birds, lizards that hunt," he said. "It has actually started a food chain, which is really what we wanted." He also said one of the real positives from the spread of plants is the impact it has had on dust in the area. The plants have been dropping leaf litter and creating their own surrounding soil, which Mr Christie said has done wonders to suppress the amount of dust that blows into the air whenever there is a strong breeze. "The key measure of success is does the site blow anymore? Does it create a dust issue in Port Augusta?" he said. "The answer is no. "Basically it's looking after its own dust, there's enough plant material." Mr Christie said there is no real comparison globally for how resilient the area has been in the last five years and he hopes to be able to apply the same principles to rehabilitating other arid lands across Australia.

