The new state government has been asked to set up a Royal Commission into Aboriginal native title and related issues. The plea came from Adnyamathanha elder Charlie Jackson, of Port Augusta, who originally asked Premier Peter Malinauskas, when he was Opposition leader, to agree to order the review if elected to government. Mr Jackson said the demand today still had the same urgency as before. In response to his plea, Attorney-General Kyam Maher urged people to report any problems to authorities. "Anyone who believes or has evidence there is any wrongdoing or maladministration in any organisation is encouraged to report such matters to the authorities," he said. Mr Jackson said he had heard nothing from the government after he sent his letter of request. "The Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association is under special administration and matters have been taken to court," he said. "Why should Aboriginal people be put through that? "I never got any recognition or remuneration for helping our cause. "I put myself out there to stand up for people, who are less fortunate, to express themselves." The previous Liberal government was asked to launch an inquiry into indigenous governance in South Australia and now the plea is being directed to the Labor government. "We must get back to bipartisanship in Aboriginal affairs if there is to be any hope for Aboriginal people in our state," Mr Jackson says in his letter. "A Royal Commission is still required ... the Indigenous community across South Australia is tired of politicians ... doing nothing to address the many issues facing our First Nations people, keeping many of us in poverty, unemployed, under-educated, government-dependent and in prison. "We are tired of the blind eyes of those in power. "We are tired of the Close the Gap reports at federal and state level reporting the failings of the system to address the issues facing our people. "There are eight indigenous corporations in administration or under financial investigation in SA - the political silence is deafening. "We are tired of the appalling low literacy and numeracy rates, poor education standards, high unemployment, low levels of indigenous business owners, poor health outcomes, high diabetes rates, high lock-up rates, poor housing and shorter life spans." He proposed changes in the use of money pouring into Indigenous corporations through Native Title agreements, government funding, government education funding and other grants.

