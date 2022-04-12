Police issue Easter reminder for travellers

news, local-news,

Emergency services have wished the people of the Mid and Far North a happy Easter and issued a reminder to keep road safety in mind when travelling over the long weekend. Police Inspector Andrew Kemp, of Port Augusta, said Easter is a great opportunity for families to come together, but it has also been a time of trauma and great loss for some. This year we have already lost 21 people on South Australian Roads and that is 21 too many," he said. "Each life lost breaks the hearts of our loved ones and rips the soul out of communities." Inspector Kemp said there are many ways people can look after themselves and their loved ones on the road, including trip preparation and the basics of car care. "Working lights, brakes and good tyres have been proven to save lives," he said. "Avoid the known busy times and driving at night if you can. "Plan to take breaks, fatigue kills and it only takes seconds. "Wear your seatbelt, slow down and be patient, especially when overtaking. "Don't be selfish by drinking or drug driving and don't get distracted by mobile phones or devices." He said two in three deaths on country roads are country people, so it is especially important to make sure people stay safe over Easter. "We know that this year especially, people will be keen to get out at Easter time and we will be waiting, so think about the consequences," he said. He added that emergency services really do not want to see anyone end up hurt when it could be avoided.

