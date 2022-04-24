Indigenous Senate candidate plans to meet Aboriginal leader

news, local-news,

A Liberal Party Senate candidate called at Port Augusta to speak to Aboriginal community members. Kerrynne Liddle, a former corporate executive and journalist, of Adelaide, is third on the party's ticket for the federal election on May 21. If elected, she will be the first Aboriginal woman senator from South Australia. In a tour of the Upper Spencer Gulf, Ms Liddle visited our town for a morning tea for "anyone who wanted a chat" and was scheduled to meet Adnyamathanha leader Charlie Jackson. "I wanted to hear from Charlie what the issues are in the community .. and talk about what some of the solutions are," Ms Liddle said. "I wanted to understand from their perspective what are the issues that make them different from other areas, from a justice perspective and a substance-abuse viewpoint. "I am interested in the safety of women and children in all communities." Mother-of-two Ms Liddle says she was raised in Alice Springs and "went from a jillaroo to a journo". Seizing educational opportunities, she attended university as an adult student to take a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters of Business Administration. She worked for energy giant Santos in employment and training for Aboriginal participation and did similar work for a company called Voyages at the Ayers Rock Resort. At Voyages, she was responsible for 400 Aboriginal tourism workers. She also worked for the Aboriginal Legal Rights Movement and in small business and aged care. "Now I am on the campaign trail," she said. "I have had political ambitions for a long time, but I wanted to wait until my two children were adults. "My intentions are completely about South Australians and to improve their lives. "I hope they will see that I would be a good chance to back." Ms Liddle was accompanied on her tour by federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey.

