Young cricketer aims for the top

One of Port Augusta's rising cricketing talents, Cate Dunemann, once again made it into one of the junior state teams, but she says she wants to go even further. Cate played in the National Championships in April, representing South Australia in the Under 19 squad. While the team fell just short, losing to Queensland in the grand final, Cate took a number of positives out of the tournament. "We had some very good batting and bowling performances from everyone," she said. "The grand final was a bit of an upset, but it was very good for the rest of the carnival especially considering where we've come from in previous years." Cate has already set her eyes on the next tournament, hoping to further develop her skills and attract the attention of the senior sides. She said she wants to use her last year as an Under 19 player to secure a contract with the Scorpions and, if possible, the Adelaide Strikers. "Something to dream for, for sure, hopefully I get there," she said. Cate's mum, Michelle Dunemann, said she was incredibly proud of her daughter for her achievements in cricket so far. Ms Dunemann said it has been hard at times trying to get Cate to all the trainings, but it is all worth to see her daughter chasing her goals. "It's a lot of effort, but it's obviously something that she loves," she said. "She's the one putting in the hard work, but it's good to see her doing something she loves basically." Getting to trainings has been a bit easier for Cate this year, though, having moved to Adelaide for uni after finishing Year 12. Cate said it was a big adjustment going from living with her parents to living by herself, but that was not necessarily a bad thing. "You have to cook and clean every night for yourself, then all the trainings that were different from when you're training once a week at home," she said. "At some stages it was very different to what I'm used to, but in the end I got picked for the team and got to play again, so it's all worth it." Cate hopes to play for Australia one day and her parents will be cheering for her every step of the way.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/fb3d49cd-8c2c-4000-b112-74d667f9f2b9.JPG/r0_328_4320_2769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg