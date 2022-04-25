Large crowd comes to pay respects on Anzac Day

news, local-news,

The Port Augusta community came out in droves to commemorate Anzac Day during the city's civic service in Gladstone Square. A large crowd attended to pay their respects to the Anzacs and reflect on the sacrifices made by our armed forces, both past and present. Mayor Brett Benbow said he was very pleased to see so many people at the service given how it has been disrupted by COVID in recent years. Mr Benbow said people need to recognise just how much was sacrificed by the Anzacs. "We're not a lucky country by chance," he said. "We're actually a lucky country because people have given their lives for us and we need to remember them." While much of the community did come to the service, there were some concerns about the lack of presence from local schools. Members of the community said school representatives were invited to lay a wreath during both the dawn service and the civic service, but none did. Mr Benbow encouraged the local schools to get more involved in future and said he would like to see children take part in future services. Independent Stuart MP and Minister for Veterans Affairs Geoff Brock said he felt very privileged to be at the service. "It was absolutely brilliant to be able to celebrate Anzac Day again without restrictions on COVID, but we still need to take every precaution," he said. "Very, very impressed with the crowd up here, absolutely fantastic." Mr Brock said it was a very emotional day, especially given what is happening in the world at the moment with the war in Ukraine. "We've got to reflect and think how lucky we are that the people in Gallipoli and other conflicts since then have given us the opportunity to have the free society we've got," he said. This year marked 107 years since the Anzacs landed in Gallipoli. It is also the 60th anniversary of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam war later this year, and Mr Benbow said that also deserved some recognition. "I hope Vietnam is celebrated in some respects and recognised because it was another war where people lost their lives to give us what we've got," he said. "It wasn't a favourite war for everybody, but for those that did serve, they should be recognised and given acknowledgement."

