Far North Police will be "highly visible" around school zones next week as children come back for the start of the second term. Inspector Andrew Kemp said new school terms are a busy time and drivers need to be extra careful as children are sometimes hard to see and predict. "Please slow down, take care and help us ensure the safety of our children returning to school," he said. Police will have an increased presence in school zones on Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3.

