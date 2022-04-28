news, local-news,

Voting is open for the Tiny Tourism Town award and Quorn has put its hand up for a shot at the prize. The Flinders Ranges Council has nominated Quorn for the award, with Mayor Greg Flint saying they are very excited for the opportunity to increase the town's tourism profile. "As a town and community we have come along way in the past few years in lifting the profile of tourism and encouraging more businesses to town as well as increasing visitation," he said. "We are looking forward to local residents, businesses and visitors getting behind Quorn by voting for us. "Whether we win or not it is a great opportunity to promote our wonderful experiences and attractions and the great place we all live in." The Tiny Tourism Town award is one of three categories, with towns also able to nominate for Top Tourism Town and Small Tourism Town. The awards are being run through Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA) and 20 towns have been nominated across the categories. TiCSA chief executive Shaun de Bruyn said the regions generate over 40 per cent of the state's visitor expenditure. "Not only are the Top Tourism Town Awards excellent for celebrating our regions but they also give them the opportunity to improve their tourism marketing and visitor experiences," he said. Voting for the awards closes at 9am on Monday, May 9. People who vote go in the running to win a two-night weekend getaway to a South Australian council caravan park valued at around $500.

