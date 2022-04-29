news, local-news,

The COVID support centre on Press Road will stop operating in early May as SA Health expects to see the last people staying there depart. SA Health said it expects the last "guests" in the support centre will leave by Friday, May 6 and there will be no further need to take on more people. "The South Australian regional accommodation program continues to evolve in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," it said. "Over the past few weeks, the requirement for regional COVID-19 accommodation support in Port Augusta, the Far North and Far West of the state has reduced, with low occupancy across all sites." SA Health said it will continue to work with the community and local health services to support sustainability planning and managing positive cases in Port Augusta. "As SA Health moves to a 'Living with COVID' response there will be a continued focus on protecting our most high risk and vulnerable community members," it said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/134ae6dc-25d2-44cc-847a-b723e056967f.jpg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg