What's happening around Port Augusta

What's happening around Port Augusta

Market fair

Port Augusta Quorn Anglican Parish Fete

Saturday, May 7, St Augustine's Church, starting at 9am. Half of the funds raised will be donated to the Ukraine appeal. All stallholders are welcome and donations are appreciated. Bookings - 8641 3535

Morning exercise

Port Augusta Park Run

Saturday, May 7, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.

Go trackside

Tradies Race Day

Friday, May 13, Port Augusta Racecourse, gates open 11am. The day will include live thoroughbred racing, drinks at the Pastoral Hotel Saloon, and pastries at Track Café. Fore more information: 0447 105 545.

Smell the roses

Port Augusta Garden Club

Wednesday, May 18, cnr Elizabeth Tce and Paringa Rd, 2pm. Meeting includes plant auction, show bench display, raffle, and limited afternoon tea. Anyone is welcome to attend. Memberships are available. For information contact Shirley on 8642 4013.

Stepping forward

Conflict resolution, workable boundaries

Friday, May 20, Salvation Army Worship Hall, 96 Carlton Parade, 9.30am-1.30pm, Free educational sessions will be available for families and friends to receive useful information and strategies to support someone using alcohol and drugs. Register on Eventbrite.

Great family fun

40th Nonning Gymkhana & Family Fun Day

Saturday, May 21, Nonning Station (72km north west of Iron Knob), events for all ages, yabby races, motorbike events, barrel race, children's activities, free camping, hot showers, licensed bar, full catering, live music after event. Information - Katrina and Ian Morris 8648 1881

Free workshop

Working better with Nunga kids

Wednesday, May 25, Standpipe Golf Motor Inn, 10am-4pm. Developed by Aboriginal workers. Facilitators share their knowledge and skills to help you develop a culturally appropriate approach to working with Aboriginal children. Register on Eventbrite.

Family drama

Cathedral by Caleb Lewis

Wednesday, June 8, 7pm at the Lea Memorial Theatre. Cathedral is a thriller, a family drama, and an epic journey of self-discovery. Cathedral is suitable for ages 15+, and contains coarse language and adult themes. Tickets - www.countryarts.org.au/events/cathedral/

