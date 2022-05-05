What's happening around Port Augusta

news, local-news,

Market fair Port Augusta Quorn Anglican Parish Fete Saturday, May 7, St Augustine's Church, starting at 9am. Half of the funds raised will be donated to the Ukraine appeal. All stallholders are welcome and donations are appreciated. Bookings - 8641 3535 Morning exercise Port Augusta Park Run Saturday, May 7, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community. Go trackside Tradies Race Day Friday, May 13, Port Augusta Racecourse, gates open 11am. The day will include live thoroughbred racing, drinks at the Pastoral Hotel Saloon, and pastries at Track Café. Fore more information: 0447 105 545. Smell the roses Port Augusta Garden Club Wednesday, May 18, cnr Elizabeth Tce and Paringa Rd, 2pm. Meeting includes plant auction, show bench display, raffle, and limited afternoon tea. Anyone is welcome to attend. Memberships are available. For information contact Shirley on 8642 4013. Stepping forward Conflict resolution, workable boundaries Friday, May 20, Salvation Army Worship Hall, 96 Carlton Parade, 9.30am-1.30pm, Free educational sessions will be available for families and friends to receive useful information and strategies to support someone using alcohol and drugs. Register on Eventbrite. Great family fun 40th Nonning Gymkhana & Family Fun Day Saturday, May 21, Nonning Station (72km north west of Iron Knob), events for all ages, yabby races, motorbike events, barrel race, children's activities, free camping, hot showers, licensed bar, full catering, live music after event. Information - Katrina and Ian Morris 8648 1881 Free workshop Working better with Nunga kids Wednesday, May 25, Standpipe Golf Motor Inn, 10am-4pm. Developed by Aboriginal workers. Facilitators share their knowledge and skills to help you develop a culturally appropriate approach to working with Aboriginal children. Register on Eventbrite. Family drama Cathedral by Caleb Lewis Wednesday, June 8, 7pm at the Lea Memorial Theatre. Cathedral is a thriller, a family drama, and an epic journey of self-discovery. Cathedral is suitable for ages 15+, and contains coarse language and adult themes. Tickets - www.countryarts.org.au/events/cathedral/ EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Got an event you want to let people know about? Send event details to aidan.curtis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What's happening around Port Augusta