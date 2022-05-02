news, local-news,

The Port Augusta Public Library's drop and wave delivery service has allowed the community to continue to read a wide variety of books while isolating. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, customers can search for a book on the library's online catalogue or provide staff with a description of what type of book interestes them. Community librarian Marie Trezise said often customers would tell staff their favourite genres and authors, so they can provide them with options. A new survey released by Australia Council and Macquarie University revealed that 92 per cent of Australians have read a book in the last year, 95pc still enjoy reading books for pleasure or interest, and 68pc would like to read more. If anyone is interested in the drop and wave delivery service, contact library staff to organise a delivery to your door. - Details: For more information on the service phone 8641 9151 or send an email to palibary@portaugusta.sa.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158749999/e0842027-ff27-4d99-89b5-7533bfe63137.jpeg/r0_324_804_778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Port Augusta Public Library offers a drop and wave service for those who are unable to leave their home.