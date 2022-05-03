news, local-news,

Netball is back and did not disappoint with a giant weekend of games in Port Augusta. Magpies won every senior game except G grade, but none more impressive than the A grade side which defeated a reputable St Josephs 52-45. A refreshed Magpies team led by playing coach Aysha Zada took the court and there was a buzz in the stadium. Who were the new faces? Goal attack Nicola Sulley-Beales knew how to light up the goal circle with her moves and goal scoring accuracy. The goaler combination of Zada and Sulley-Beales at three quarter time had blown St Josephs off the court 43-29. Why did the explosive Sulley-Beales look so impressive? Nicola has played premier league for Garville, State Netball having progressed through SASI underage pathways. Adding to the exciting Magpies strength was the club's warmly-welcomed wing attack Brigette Treloar, whose background commenced at Victor Harbor Netball Club representing Great Southern Association and playing for Oakdale. Then there is goal defender Jessie-Lee Jones whose experience includes A grade exposure in the Riverland, Eyre Peninsula and Great Flinders associations and is now looking forward to also supporting juniors through the Magpies ranks. It took a strategic St Josephs move in the last quarter combining goalies Lucy Janiak and Charlotte Hill to display their known accuracy skills to test Magpies overall court defending expertise. Magpies' Ellie Packard and Louise Hunter were in impressive form enjoying the contests against St Josephs midcourt players Kelli Harvey, Brooke Groth and Maia Scharenberg. In the last quarter St Josephs outscored Magpies, 16-9. The win remained with Magpies. Congratulations under 15 division one, goal keeper Sophie Warren on her A grade debut game for Magpies. There is no doubt the new Magpies firepower holds it in good stead to secure wins against Vikings and Railways. Last season's A grade premiership team Vikings kept its reputation intact against Railways despite a second half threat from Railways. Vikings won 16-6, 15-14, 9-12, 9-13 (49-45). Congratulations to wing attack Shalana Cox on her A grade debut game for Railways. Also notable was the mother-daughter midcourt combination of Vikings' Belinda Myles (WD) and Ellyssa (C).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/bba84e1c-aab1-478c-a68a-e53cc14b19fb.jpg/r2_52_1021_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg