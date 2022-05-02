news, local-news,

While being a vet is a tough profession that comes with many emotions, there is nothing in the world that David Anderson would rather be doing. Dr Anderson, of Port Augusta Veterinary Services, became an earth mover in Roxby Downs right after finishing high school, but realised that was not what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. He said he had a real moment of clarity and the idea of being a vet just popped into his head, which he thought made a lot of sense given he had been brought up around animals. He has not looked back since then, doing his best for the animals in his care and for his community. Something he loves about his work is how unpredictable it can be, with every day holding something new and different to keep him on his toes. "You can do anything from sheep, cattle, horses, camels, I've got some good camel clients, through to exotic pets like birds, rats and turtles," he said. "There is always something a little bit different." Dr Anderson said it might sound like a cliché, but it was hard to pick out a favourite memory from his career so far, with many small moments culminating into a real passion for what he does. "People say you don't have a favourite child and I don't have a favourite moment," he said. "It's hard to pick out one single event and the overall picture is that it's really good." He said one of his recent patients was a perfect example, where a puppy was brought in with such a bad case of tetanus that it could barely even move its eyelids. "It was frozen like a sawhorse," he said. After two weeks of hard work and times where it seemed like euthanasia might be a better option, the puppy recovered and was sent home. "One of the nurses saw the [owner] down the street the other day with the dog and the dog was happy as," Dr Anderson said. "That's why you do it. "It's all the little wins." He said the biggest lesson he has learned from being a vet is how important it is to celebrate the little wins, in both his work and throughout his life. His advice for anyone thinking about studying to be a vet or for those just starting out was to learn to focus on the small positives as a reminder of why they chose to become a vet in the first place. "Not everything is going to be a major victory, but if you can take away the positives from it, I think that's really the take home message," he said. "Just take the positives out of everything you do because you're not going to win every single time."

