Port Augusta police are looking for information on a man who robbed a liquor store on Saturday night. At around 7:50pm on April 30, the man walked into the store on Commercial Road and stole cash and miniature alcohol bottles after threatening staff with a knife. Police said no one was physically hurt during the incident. The man then ran from the store and police said he was last seen heading west on El Alamein Road. Police searched the area but were unable to find the man. At around 8pm that same night, cameras at the petrol station on Victoria Parade captured someone matching the man's description stealing petrol. Police said the man filled a grey Holden Cruze with a fake number plate and left without paying. The car, bearing the plate number XAS257, was then seen heading south on the Augusta Highway. Police said the main is of Caucasian appearance, around 170cm tall with blond hair, has a heavy build and was wearing a blue face mask with a dark blue Lacoste hoodie and black trackpants. Police asked anyone with information on the man to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.

