news, local-news,

Carlton Primary School showcased the artistic talents of its students, inviting parents in for an exhibition of what their kids had been working on. The Carlton students in Years 5 through 9 spent the first term looking at portraiture and studied techniques ranging from abstract to realism. Their work culminated in being set the task of creating a portrait of someone meaningful in their lives, which their parents were invited to come see at the end of the term. Each student chose their own individual style for their portraits and wrote a brief story to discuss what artistic choices they made and why. Teacher Morgan Phillips was one of the minds behind the task, along with senior teacher Andrew Heathfield, and said there were a lot of emotions from students, families and teachers alike. "The families were really excited and thrilled to see the portraits, especially because a lot of them were represented in the artwork," she said. "We had some staff and families come in and see themselves in the artwork. "They were obviously quite excited and you could see the families were quite honoured." Ms Phillips said some of the students seemed very nervous at first because of how personal the portraits were, but that feeling was soon forgotten. "They were more excited than anything and I think that was for people to come, to have a bit of a break from the classroom setting, have some food and a bit of a celebration for all their hard work," she said. "They were quite happy and quite proud of the work they'd done." Ms Phillips said the art show was an important part of the students' learning and helped the community feel involved in their local school. "When we can come together and celebrate them and their achievements, I think that's really important," she said. "It helps the kids see an end result, what their hard work can produce and what keeping at something can do. "They tried some new skills they hadn't normally done, so they made some big leaps in their learning."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/373c53f5-05aa-45bc-8fd1-a8f30be67f62.JPG/r1133_717_3291_1936_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg