Top-placed Dynamite fend off Shooters

Round 12 of the Port Augusta eightball season saw big wins for both West Augusta teams after neither played last week due to forfeit. West Augusta Tip N Balls 10 d South Augusta Swamp Donkeys 6 Tip N Balls set up their victory with dominant performances in the opening two sets, winning each of them by three frames to one. Although Swamp Donkeys were able to tie the remaining two sets, it was a case of too little, too late. The winners used six players throughout the course of the match, with the best results produced by Brodie Tuip and Dave Allport, both of whom were undefeated with four and two wins respectively. Best players for South were Jason Waterworth and John Martin who won three and two frames respectively from their four frames. West Augusta Woftam 11 d Central Red 5 A very even team effort from Woftam proved to be too big of an obstacle for the Red team to overcome. All players produced good results for Woftam, with F J Parkes, Ian Long and Wayne Cox winning three of their four frames, whilst Dick Elliot was successful in two from four. The Reds were still in contention after three sets when they trailed by five frames to seven. However, they failed to win a frame in the final set, resulting in a score blow-out. Jack Duncan and Simon McNicol could hold their heads high, each winning two frames from the three that they played. RSL Dynamite 9 d PABC Shooters 7 Top team Dynamite won by the narrowest of margins from a very determined fourth placed Shooters. The second set proved to be the difference, with Dynamite winning the set by three frames to one. The other three sets were all tied at two frames apiece. Best players for Dynamite were Clay Weidenbach, unbeaten in his four frames, Rob Duke and Brenton Schulz with three and two wins respectively from their four attempts. Shooters were best served by James Little and Rob Grimes with three and two wins respectively from their four frames. RSL Misfits - Bye

