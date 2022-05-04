news, local-news,

A destructive act of vandalism has left members of the Port Augusta community feeling absolutely disgusted following the town's Anzac Day services. The Anzac Day ceremony in Gladstone Square saw a large crowd of people come to pay their respects, with dignitaries and community members laying wreaths to honour those who have served our country. By the following day, however, those wreaths were found destroyed and scatted across the Square, which has greatly upset members of the community. Port Augusta RSL president Ken Pollock said there was just no need for that sort of behaviour. "You don't do that for people who have served their country and died fighting for their country," he said. "It's ridiculous." OTHER NEWS Mr Pollock said the act has been reported to local police, but he is yet to hear anything other than that. Port Augusta police officer, Inspector Andrew Kemp, described the incident as "deplorable" and said police are continuing to review footage from the night to see if they can find the individual responsible. Mayor Brett Benbow was very disappointed to see the wreaths destroyed and said it was "absolutely atrocious" that anyone in the community would be so disrespectful. He said that the people responsible obviously were not understanding of what those wreaths were recognising and why. "This is for people that have fought for our freedom and our lifestyle and it's a shameful thing to occur," he said. "I encourage those people that did that to have a long think about the negative impact that has. "It's not only disrespecting those that have fought and lost their lives, it's disrespecting the family members, the RSL, the Council and all those people that have shown their pride and recognition for those people." Mr Benbow said Council will be reviewing and looking at the costs of getting more CCTV cameras placed around Gladstone Square to try and prevent future incidents like this happening. Mr Pollock said he was glad to know Council was looking into getting more cameras and took the positives out of the Anzac Day services. "It was a good day and I'm really happy a lot of people turned out for it," he said. "It was excellent."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/3307e23d-bee4-405c-b97f-69033384603f.JPG/r591_897_2592_2028_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg