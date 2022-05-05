news, local-news,

The Pichi Richi Railway Museum in Quorn is hosting a special exhibition as a part of South Australia's History Festival to shine a light on some of the town's old rail stories. The exhibition, "What did the railways ever do for us", features photos from as far back as the 1870s and railway paraphernalia to help history buffs understand the importance of the line in Australia's history. Museum manager Lisa Southon said the history shows how South Australia became a more viable colony through the local rail lines, boosting both the economy and people's ability to get around. The line used to transport everything from copper that needed to go to the ports to livestock and people looking to travel. OTHER NEWS Ms Southon also noted the role the railway played in the Second World War, allowing easy transport up to Darwin to get soldiers through to New Guinea and Malaysia. "Without something like this, the colony of South Australia might not have prospered," she said. "Life might have been very different to what it is now. "Without something happening in the past, who knows what the future might have been?" The exhibition will run through the month of May with the Museum being open from 9am to 4pm weekdays.

