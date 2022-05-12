What's happening around Port Augusta
Go trackside
Tradies Race Day
Friday, May 13, Port Augusta Racecourse, gates open 11am. The day will include live thoroughbred racing, drinks at the Pastoral Hotel Saloon, and pastries at Track Café. Fore more information: 0447 105 545.
Community celebration
Bridge Walk
Saturday, May 14, Joy Baluch OAM Bridge, access only available from Westside Foreshore, car parking limited - free bus running every 15 minutes, 10am-2pm; join in for a walk across the new bridge, enjoy a free sausage sizzle, family entertainment, kid's activities, information display, light refreshments for purchase. More information visit www.pw2pa.com.au
Musical sounds
Ukelele @ The Garden
Sunday, May 15, Arid Lands Botanic Cafe, starts 10am, be entertained by Pt Augusta's ukelele group, book a table at 8641 9117
Smell the roses
Port Augusta Garden Club
Wednesday, May 18, cnr Elizabeth Tce and Paringa Rd, 2pm. Meeting includes plant auction, show bench display, raffle, and limited afternoon tea. Anyone is welcome to attend. Memberships are available. For information contact Shirley on 8642 4013.
Great family fun
40th Nonning Gymkhana & Family Fun Day
Saturday, May 21, Nonning Station (72km north west of Iron Knob), events for all ages, yabby races, motorbike events, barrel race, children's activities, free camping, hot showers, licensed bar, full catering, live music after event. Information - Katrina and Ian Morris 8648 1881.
Market fair
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, May 22 (4th Sunday of month, until further notice) Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
Car boot sale
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, May 22, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689
Trivia Night
Salvo's Red Shield Appeal
Thursday, May 26, Central Augusta Football Club, 6pm, $10pp (tables of 8), purchase food and drink from club, Theme - Red, tickets available 96 Carlton Pde, phone 8641 1021, 0401 034 064, portaugustacorps@salvationarmy.org.au
