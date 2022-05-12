news, local-news,

Go trackside Tradies Race Day Friday, May 13, Port Augusta Racecourse, gates open 11am. The day will include live thoroughbred racing, drinks at the Pastoral Hotel Saloon, and pastries at Track Café. Fore more information: 0447 105 545. Community celebration Bridge Walk Saturday, May 14, Joy Baluch OAM Bridge, access only available from Westside Foreshore, car parking limited - free bus running every 15 minutes, 10am-2pm; join in for a walk across the new bridge, enjoy a free sausage sizzle, family entertainment, kid's activities, information display, light refreshments for purchase. More information visit www.pw2pa.com.au Musical sounds Ukelele @ The Garden Sunday, May 15, Arid Lands Botanic Cafe, starts 10am, be entertained by Pt Augusta's ukelele group, book a table at 8641 9117 Smell the roses Port Augusta Garden Club Wednesday, May 18, cnr Elizabeth Tce and Paringa Rd, 2pm. Meeting includes plant auction, show bench display, raffle, and limited afternoon tea. Anyone is welcome to attend. Memberships are available. For information contact Shirley on 8642 4013. Great family fun 40th Nonning Gymkhana & Family Fun Day Saturday, May 21, Nonning Station (72km north west of Iron Knob), events for all ages, yabby races, motorbike events, barrel race, children's activities, free camping, hot showers, licensed bar, full catering, live music after event. Information - Katrina and Ian Morris 8648 1881. Market fair Quorn Produce and Craft Market Sunday, May 22 (4th Sunday of month, until further notice) Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available. Car boot sale Port Augusta Lions Club Sunday, May 22, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689 Trivia Night Salvo's Red Shield Appeal Thursday, May 26, Central Augusta Football Club, 6pm, $10pp (tables of 8), purchase food and drink from club, Theme - Red, tickets available 96 Carlton Pde, phone 8641 1021, 0401 034 064, portaugustacorps@salvationarmy.org.au EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send event details to aidan.curtis@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm, Friday before publication.

What's happening around Port Augusta