Goal for goal until the end

The Vikings and St Josephs goal for goal challenge kept spectators on edge every quarter. Both teams' defenders kept the pressure intense to curb the goal circle possessions. If Vikings goalers Tiana Freeman and Jessie Harris missed a shot, St Josephs Taylor Breen or Shinae Dunlop had the rebound to send back though the court via midcourt players Kelli Harvey, Brooke Groth, Maia Scharenberg and Lucy Janiak to goalers Amanda Horner and Charlotte Hill. By Half time St Josephs had jumped to a 11-11, 12-9 (23-20) lead. The 3-goal lead was the gap Vikings could not recover to the end of the game. There were desperate contests by players to win possessions to feed their goalers. Casey Lukich departed the game injured which left an opening for Tyrell Yarren to strengthen Vikings offence. The most notable aspect of the game was the accuracy level of both teams' goalers to keep the suspense active. The result all came down to which team could hold on to scoring off its centre passes. Vikings gallantly pursued St Josephs control of the game but alas St Josephs thwarted the threat in the second half 10-8, 7-9 to win 40-37. The Magpies Railways clash was a fast hard contesting physical game with players earning every possession they could gain. Magpies at half time 12-10, 13-12 (25-22) had the lead but the great club colours came tumbling down when goaler Nicola Sulley-Beales succumbed to an aerial contest knee injury against Railways defender Peyton Fuller. Magpies adjusted its team line-up to swap Brigette Treloar into goals to support in-form Aysha Zada. Railways took advantage of the situation and Teraleyha Coulthard rewarded Railways with 12 goals to push the team into a 17-9 quarter. It all looked lost for Magpies. Zada could not let the situation remain without a challenge. The 37-34 catch-up was achievable but Magpies fell short by 2 goals. Railways won 49-47. Congratulations to Rebecca Kennedy for her performance as Railways Wing Defence in her second game in the A Grade ranks. B GRADE St Josephs 57 (73% accuracy) d Vikings 55 (69% accuracy). It was a splendid goaling performance to watch St Josephs Courtney Burgess (34 goals) and Vikings Rhiannon Ireland (45 goals) reward their team in the goal circle. C GRADE Magpies 11-12, 13-10, 13-11, 14-11 (51-44) defeated St Josephs Gold. Louise Kirkham with daughter Geena owned the accuracy stakes to lead Magpies to the win.

