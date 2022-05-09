Swamp Donkeys trample Central Red

news, local-news,

Round 13 was unlucky for Central Red and the Misfits, with both teams going down by big margins as teams continue to vie for the top spot. RSL Dynamite 10 d West Augusta Woftam 6 Fifth-placed Woftam put in a creditable performance against the top team in the competition, with three of their players winning two of their four frames. Bradley McKenzie, Dick Elliot and Wayne Cox all made Dynamite's task a little harder than they probably expected, but the winners overall team effort was enough to ensure victory. Rob Duke was the star performer for the match, unbeaten in his four games. Clay Weidenbach and Brenton Schulz, with three and four wins respectively from their four attempts assisted in the win by Dynamite. South Augusta Swamp Donkeys 13 d Central Red 3 The home side proved far too strong for the bottom placed Red team, with all four players returning positive results. Anthony Granth am and Troy Coe were unbeaten in their four frames for the Swamp Donkeys, whilst Andrew Reynolds and Joshua Grantham recorded three and two wins respectively from their four frames. For the Red team, Simon McNicol won the first of his two frames in the first set, but the team had to wait until the final set before they hit the scoreboard again with a further two wins. West Augusta Tip N Balls 14 d RSL Misfits 2 Tip N Balls continued their good form with another emphatic victory over a Misfits team that was headed for a whitewash when they trailed by twelve frames to nil after three sets. However, Daniel Quigley and Terry McKenzie managed to salvage two frames in the last set, highlighted by an eightball potout by McKenzie. This did not diminish the performance by Tip N Balls, who were led by the undefeated Scott Mackinlay and Brodie Tuip, with Tim Allport and Darren Strawbridge only conceding one frame each. PABC Shooters - Bye

