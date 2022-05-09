news, local-news,

My cousin was recently diagnosed with lymphoma and he is currently doing treatment at RAH. My cousin's nickname is Red and so, in wanting to help and show support to my cousin in some way, I registered Team Red to participate in the World's Greatest Shave with the Leukaemia Foundation to help raise funds to support families and research endeavours. Team Red has already raised 80 per cent of its $1000 goal with the support, sponsorship and donations of many amazing people. On May 13, 2022 we are holding a World's Greatest Shave event at the Willsden Church, 64 Elizabeth Terrace. I will be shaving and donating my hair on the day along with other members of Team Red. The event will have food, music and laughs. Would love if you could join Team Red - this is the link to Team Red fundraising page. Would appreciate if people could donate and share https://secure.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?RegistrationID=859691

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/56b0c6af-88a3-4dd0-8cc8-fba8b52730c8.jpg/r3_0_1097_618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Team Red's bid to raise funds