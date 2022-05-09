news, local-news,

A Port Augusta artist has been named as a finalist in the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA) that will see her work displayed in the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory. Juanella McKenzie has dreamed of exhibiting her work through NATSIAA, and was over the moon when she was named as a finalist. Ms McKenzie entered a piece of art in the awards in 2019 and, after being knocked back then, she was a bit worried about her chances this year. She said she was on her lunch break at work when she found out about her nomination and "just about flipped the table with excitement". "All I ever wanted was just to be a part of the show, so for me to be exhibiting alongside other artists, I'm so honoured and so privileged," Ms McKenzie said. "I sound a little bit like a wally now because I'm laughing to myself, but you know when you feel like you're going to explode because you're so excited? That's how I feel. "It's really humbling because my piece is not very big, but it's a really personal piece." She said she is very limited in what she is allowed to say about her art before it is presented at the award ceremony on August 6, but it does tell a deep and personal story. Her piece contains a hemline from her grandmother's favourite dress, along with hair from her mum, her three daughters, and her own head. "It is a piece of us and that's a really personal thing to share," she said. "This is the most emotive piece I've ever done, the most emotion behind it, the most raw and real story I've ever shared in my 20 years of sharing art. "I'm excited to see how people will relate to the piece and what they think of it, I'm excited to hear about how it makes them feel." Family is a vital part of art for Ms McKenzie, with her pieces giving her a way to connect to her Adnyamathanha and Luritja identity, family history and "practice cultural continuation". She said she grew up watching her mum paint and make art, and has loved watching her daughters pick up the passion. "They love to get into the paint, sometimes without my permission, sometimes with," Ms McKenzie said. "I think it's a really good way to connect as a family as well because my husband is an artist. "The kids find what they like and they're finding their own little grooves." She said she really enjoys seeing her children find their own passions across mixed art mediums and hopes to continue being on that journey with them for a long time to come.

