Caritas College students were sent home early on Monday after a pipe burst, causing the school's water to be shut off for a few hours. Principal Damian Smith said the decision was made in conjunction with the Catholic Education office keeping the safety of students and staff in mind. "The timeframe needed for it to be fixed was too long for the school to go without water in terms of running water for drink taps and toilets and so forth," Mr Smith. "We'd never want to do anything to jeopardise the safety of our students or staff, so a decision was made to send students home for the rest of the day to allow us the time to remedy the problem. "I'm really confident the right decision was made and very happy that it's been fixed." Mr Smith said he was very grateful for the way his staff handled the situation. "It was unforeseen, unexpected, but they managed that particularly well in a very calm and considered way," he said. "Students and parents were amazing, they were also very understanding and flexible in responding to the school closure." School returned as normal from Tuesday, after the problem was fixed.

