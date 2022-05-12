news, local-news,

A young musician is making the most of moving to the Upper Spencer Gulf by performing in pubs around the area. Dillon Carlson, who recently moved to Port Augusta to work with his parents' solar company, has already played a couple of gigs for local pubs across the region. He has only been around for a couple of months since he finished high school, but he has already gained a bit of a fan base through his music. Mr Carlson said there are many reasons why he loves performing, but it is the social aspect that comes out on top. "Some people like it because it's a creative outlet, some people like it because it's what they aspire to do," he said. "All of that for me as well, but mainly I just like meeting new people. "At the moment, that is a big part of why I enjoy it." Mr Carlson described himself mainly as a singer, which has been his focus for "four or five years", but he is pretty handy on guitar. "I play acoustic guitar, but I can play electric as well and a little bit of bass," he said. He said he would love it if his music career "takes off", but would still be happy to keep playing locally and making connections. "I think my stance with that is I'll try my best in music and put in heaps of effort, but if it doesn't take off so be it," he said. "If it does, I'll grab it with both hands and see where it lands." Music also runs in his blood, with his dad and grandfather, who has just started a band himself, both having big influences on his love of playing and his musical tastes. "Since my poppa loves his country, I've grown up on a decent amount of country," Mr Carlson said. "Dad loves his rock and roll and his blues, so I've got that." Mr Carlson said he is currently working on a gig with a band, which he is looking forward to as he has not had "much experience in a band context". In the meantime, he will perform at Wilmington Hotel on May 19 and The Flinders Rest in Warnertown on May 20 and 22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/e0bda5aa-a82d-467e-b828-7dff980d0d60.JPG/r10_67_4277_2478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg