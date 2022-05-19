Discover what's on around the region
SMELL THE ROSES
Port Augusta Garden Club
Wednesday, May 18, cnr Elizabeth Tce and Paringa Rd, 2pm. Meeting includes plant auction, show bench display, raffle, and limited afternoon tea. Anyone is welcome to attend. Memberships are available. For information contact Shirley on 8642 4013.
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, May 21, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
STRETCHING OUT
Sunrise Yoga returns
Friday, May 20, Central Oval from 6am to 7am. Sunrise Yoga is back, so whip out the yoga mat and limber up. For more information and bookings, contact admin@centraloval/com.au
STEP FORWARD
Conflict resolution, workable boundaries
Friday, May 20, Salvation Army Worship Hall, 96 Carlton Parade, 9.30am-1.30pm, Free educational sessions will be available for families and friends to receive useful information and strategies to support someone using alcohol and drugs. Register on Eventbrite.
SUPPORT LOCAL
Stirling North Market
Saturday, May 21, new location: Stirling North Progress Club, 32-40 Quorn Road, 9am-1pm, stall holders are welcome with inside and outside spaces available. Come visit after to voting to check out the new stalls.
FAMILY FUN
40th Nonning Gymkhana & Family Fun Day
Saturday, May 21, Nonning Station (72km north west of Iron Knob), events for all ages, yabby races, motorbike events, barrel race, children's activities, free camping, hot showers, licensed bar, full catering, live music after event. Information - Katrina and Ian Morris 8648 1881.
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, May 22 , Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
CAR BOOT SALE
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, May 22, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689
FREE WORKSHOP
Working better with Nunga kids
Wednesday, May 25, Standpipe Golf Motor Inn, 10am-4pm. Developed by Aboriginal workers. Facilitators share their knowledge and skills to help you develop a culturally appropriate approach to working with Aboriginal children. Register on Eventbrite.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Salvo's Red Shield Appeal
Thursday, May 26, Central Augusta Football Club, 6pm, $10pp (tables of 8), purchase food and drink from club, Theme - Red, tickets available 96 Carlton Pde, phone 8641 1021, 0401 034 064, portaugustacorps@salvationarmy.org.au
