Discover what's on around the region

SMELL THE ROSES Port Augusta Garden Club Wednesday, May 18, cnr Elizabeth Tce and Paringa Rd, 2pm. Meeting includes plant auction, show bench display, raffle, and limited afternoon tea. Anyone is welcome to attend. Memberships are available. For information contact Shirley on 8642 4013. MORNING EXERCISE Port Augusta Park Run Saturday, May 21, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community. STRETCHING OUT Sunrise Yoga returns Friday, May 20, Central Oval from 6am to 7am. Sunrise Yoga is back, so whip out the yoga mat and limber up. For more information and bookings, contact admin@centraloval/com.au STEP FORWARD Conflict resolution, workable boundaries Friday, May 20, Salvation Army Worship Hall, 96 Carlton Parade, 9.30am-1.30pm, Free educational sessions will be available for families and friends to receive useful information and strategies to support someone using alcohol and drugs. Register on Eventbrite. SUPPORT LOCAL Stirling North Market Saturday, May 21, new location: Stirling North Progress Club, 32-40 Quorn Road, 9am-1pm, stall holders are welcome with inside and outside spaces available. Come visit after to voting to check out the new stalls. FAMILY FUN 40th Nonning Gymkhana & Family Fun Day Saturday, May 21, Nonning Station (72km north west of Iron Knob), events for all ages, yabby races, motorbike events, barrel race, children's activities, free camping, hot showers, licensed bar, full catering, live music after event. Information - Katrina and Ian Morris 8648 1881. MARKET FAIR Quorn Produce and Craft Market Sunday, May 22 , Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available. CAR BOOT SALE Port Augusta Lions Club Sunday, May 22, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689 FREE WORKSHOP Working better with Nunga kids Wednesday, May 25, Standpipe Golf Motor Inn, 10am-4pm. Developed by Aboriginal workers. Facilitators share their knowledge and skills to help you develop a culturally appropriate approach to working with Aboriginal children. Register on Eventbrite. TRIVIA NIGHT Salvo's Red Shield Appeal Thursday, May 26, Central Augusta Football Club, 6pm, $10pp (tables of 8), purchase food and drink from club, Theme - Red, tickets available 96 Carlton Pde, phone 8641 1021, 0401 034 064, portaugustacorps@salvationarmy.org.au EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON If you want to list an event send to aidan.curtis@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12noon Friday before publication.

