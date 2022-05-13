news, local-news,

Police have urged drivers to take extra care on the roads to try and keep traffic incidents under control during two national road-related campaigns. The call out has come ahead of National Road Safety Week, which runs from May 15 until May 22. Inspector Andrew Kemp, of Port Augusta, said the week highlights the impact of road trauma and what people can do to reduce the risks. "According to the Safer Australian Roads and Highways Group, every year approximately 1200 Australians are killed and another 44 000 are seriously injured on Australian roads, he said. "Traffic injury is the biggest killer of Australian children under 15 and the second-biggest killer of all Australians aged between 15 and 24. "These numbers are growing every year, but are preventable if we choose to drive so others survive." The week will also feature National Walk Safely to School Day on Friday, May 20, and Inspector Kemp said drivers need to be more cautious with more children walking to school. "National Walk Safely to School Day is a community initiative that aims to raise awareness of the health, road safety, transport and environmental benefits that regular walking (especially to and from school) can provide for the long term well-being of our children," he said. "With an expected increase of children and caregivers walking to their respective schools we ask drivers to slow down and take a little extra care on our roads this Friday." Police also encouraged road users to maintain safe practices beyond National Road Safety Week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/9e6be22c-aace-497e-9582-c660185b16a4.jpg/r15_0_5985_3373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg