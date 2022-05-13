news, local-news,

An anti-violence message will be delivered to the football communities of Port Pirie and Port Augusta on Saturday. The format will be the Spencer Gulf League's White Ribbon Round of football matches promoting zero-tolerance for domestic and family violence. One woman dies every week in Australia as a result of domestic violence - and the Port Pirie Domestic Violence Group deems this to be an unwanted tragedy and sad statistic. The group organised football matches in the Upper Spencer Gulf cities to try to reduce incidents of domestic violence. In a Grand Final replay, Solomontown and Lions will face off at Memorial Oval in port Pirie at 2.25pm on Saturday. After the match, group volunteers, police and SGL representatives will host a ceremony on the oval at which the White Ribbon Cup will be presented. At Port Augusta's Chinnery Park Oval, Central Augusta and West Augusta will clash at 2.25pm on Saturday. A White Ribbon Cup will be presented after the match. Group spokesman Greg Mayfield said the volunteers wanted to raise awareness among footballers, officials and spectators about how they could prevent domestic violence. "The young players look up to these footballers - they are their heroes - so why not let them lead the way with this important message," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/68c0d12a-b58e-47d4-adc8-5a249fb07ed6.JPG/r0_378_4032_2656_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON White ribbon football round puts spotlight on anti-violence message