Special White Ribbon Round matches were hosted by anti-violence advocates and the Spencer Gulf League at Port Augusta and Port Pirie on Saturday. At Port Augusta's Chinnery Park Oval, Central Augusta defeated West Augusta to win bragging rights to their local White Ribbon Cup. The trophy was presented by former policeman and domestic violence action group member Greg Clemow to captain Jack Muirhead and vice-captain Mark Fuller. Many spectators turned out to watch the presentation of Port Pirie's White Ribbon Cup after the Grand Final football rematch at Memorial Oval in Port Pirie on Saturday. The clash was organised with a White Ribbon match ball, White Ribbon front-page on the football budget and themed displays on the scoreboard to promote zero-tolerance to domestic violence. The league worked with the Port Pirie Domestic Violence Action Group and police to stage the event to share the anti-violence message with footballers, spectators and club officials. In the match, Lions had a convincing win against Solomontown who only looked good in patches and were no match for the overall strength of Prop-Risdon. Lions co-captains Tyler Eckert and Shaun Edwards accepted the cup from domestic violence action group representative Greg Mayfield who said the match had been a "contest with a conscience" for the many victims of domestic violence around Australia. He said one woman died in Australia as a result of domestic violence every week. Acting regional police chief Inspector Mark Collice told the crowd that domestic violence could only be reduced with community support. Inspector Collice tossed the coin to begin the match. Players from both teams took to the field wearing white armbands to symbolise White Ribbon. Later, Inspector Collice and Mr Mayfield accepted the White Ribbon ball from league president Les Promnitz as a memento of the occasion. The trophy will be displayed at the police station. Co-captain Shaun Edwards thanked the organisers, the league and the opposing team for their involvement. Mr Promnitz said the White Ribbon cause was certainly worthwhile and the clubs and players were starting to embrace it. "People are more aware of it now than ever before. I was surprised at the number of people who stayed after the match to watch the presentation," he said. Inspector Collise's wife, Inspector Michelle Alexander, took photographs of the event for the police media section.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/8c0ba564-0b5e-452c-8209-b980330612b6.jpg/r0_752_3024_2461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg