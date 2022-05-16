Dynamite struggle against stubborn Swamp Donkeys

news, local-news,

Round 14 of eightball was playing on May 10 and started with a game that went down to the wire. RSL Dynamite 9 d South Augusta Swamp Donkeys 7 Despite leading by six frames to two at the half time break, the top-placed Dynamite were pushed to the limit by Swamp Donkeys who are placed third on the ladder. After losing the third set by three frames to one, a tied final set clinched the victory for Dynamite. Brenton Schulz and Rob Duke, with three wins from their four frames were the best players for Dynamite, with Clay Weidenbach also successful in two from four. Andrew Reynolds won three of his frames for Swamp Donkeys to be their best player, followed by Troy Coe and Anthony Grantham, each with two from four. Central Red 11 d RSL Misfits 5 The Red team finally broke through for their first win of the season when they easily accounted for Misfits. After tying the first set at two frames apiece, the Reds set up their victory with a four frames to nil result in the second set and not conceding a set for the match. In a very even team effort, Deane Adams, Dani Grantham and Simon McNicol all won three from four, with Jack Duncan winning two of his four frames. Misfits used seven players during the match, their better performers being Daniel Quigley and Angus Grantham with two wins from two and three frames respectively. PABC Shooters 12 d West Augusta Woftam 4 Shooters bookended this match with four frames to nil results in the first and last sets, thereby setting up the convincing result against Woftam. They used six players throughout the game, with the best results being produced by Rob Grimes, unbeaten in his three frames, and James Little and Mick Freeman, who both won three of their four frames. Rebekah Grimes also won the two frames that she played. For Woftam, Wayne Cox was the only player to win multiple frames, winning two from four. West Augusta Tip N Balls - Bye

