Vikings welcome back Allison Pullen

It was a nervous moment for Pullen when she took the court after returning from a season 2021 injury. Once settled, Pullen steadily powered the flow of play through the centre for Vikings against Magpies. It was a dynamic first quarter 12 goal spree from Jessie Harris, signifying she was in splendid accuracy form that gave Vikings an optimistic start. Magpies matched the feat, with Georgia Irvine and Aysha Zada whisking the ball around Viking defenders Ashleigh McKenna and Erin Egel. At half time Magpies led 28-26. Vikings made an interesting move. McKenna went into goals with Harris and Ellyssa Myles took the defending role against Zada. Scores locked at 39-39 at three quarter time. To counteract Magpies made position changes. Player efforts were not in question, but Magpies game plan went into disarray. Its defenders Sophie Warren and Jessie-Lee Jones did not have an answer to Harris receiving well executed lob passes from Tyrell Yarin and Pullen. Vikings rhythm consistently increased by intercepting passes and supporting Harris to blaze away with a 15-goal quarter. The remarkable 44/59 goals from Harris sealed the deal for Vikings win 59-45. Vikings success also included the competitive work rate from Belinda Myles, which added to Vikings mid court defending strategies. Due to player absence, St Josephs A Grade improvised with its player line-up. Congratulations to Zali O'Dea on her impressive debut as wing attack and Courtney Burgess who blitzed as a goaler in the second half of the game against Railways. Goaler dominance is one key to winning and Railways goalers Teraleyha Couthard and Tamikka Warren wasted no time running rings around Joes defenders. Coulthard found space tearing the goal circle apart with speed for possessions from centre court players. Railways secured a great 11-5 first quarter lead. Coulthard scored a magical off-balance goal, inspiring the team to remain focussed in an amazingly fast-paced four quarters exhibited by both teams, however Joes were always chasing the goal deficit. Joes defenders Taylor Breen and Shinae Dunlop acquired better defending tactics to curb Railways goalers circle dominance. Unsurprisingly Railways defenders Peyton Fuller and Sophie Glamuzina, who played an awesome game, returned the favour on Joes goalers Kelli Harvey and Charlotte Hill. The change of pace by placing Burgess in the second half as a goaler saw Joes close the gap. Railways held firm 32 (74% accuracy) d St Josephs 29 (60% accuracy). Magpies Nicola Sulley-Bailes sustained a knee injury last game and hinted at a return against St Josephs this week. Railways to play Vikings. Spencer Junior (U11-U17) Carnival this Sunday 22 May 2022.

