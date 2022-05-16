news, local-news,

Junior female footballers took part in a training session hosted by a dual AFLW premiership player as part of the Port Augusta Women's Football Competition season launch. Adelaide Crows player Eloise Jones visited Port Augusta over the weekend to help kick the season into gear with a training session for the girls wanting to get into football. Dozens of aspiring female footballers took to Chinnery Park to learn new skills and make some friends as the competition looks to expand in its third year. Ms Jones said the turn out was fantastic and it was really exciting to see a "good bunch of girls" so eager to learn the game. "Towards the end of the sessions, they definitely brightened up and came out of their shells which was really good to see," she said. "Their skills definitely improved throughout the training as well. "I'm sure I may have met some of my future teammates here, not that I know it yet." Players from the three Port Augusta football clubs, along with a couple from the Whyalla team joining the competition, were taken through basic skills from kicking to how to safely tackle someone. After the session, Ms Jones said there was a lot to look forward to when she returns throughout the season to help the girls football community develop. "We weren't quite sure what we were going to get, but I was really pleased with the amount of girls that came out," she said. "We're looking forward to doing some more programs in the future and coming down as much as we can to help out with clinics and the local leagues." Indi Green, who is about to start her second season with Central Augusta, said she really enjoyed training with Ms Jones. "It was a good experience and I really liked it," she said. She said she was a bit nervous at first, but soon got into the swing of things. Her mum, Dianne Ayris, said she absolutely loved that local girls were given the opportunity to train under a professional footballer. "I think having people come down from the AFLW is really cool," she said. "That inspires other girls to get into it."

