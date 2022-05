news, local-news,

The people of Port Augusta flocked to the opening of the Joy Baluch Bridge on the weekend. Live music and food trucks were dotted along the way as people were able to walk up and down the new stretch of road. Hundreds of people spent some time wandering up and down, catching up with friends and family along the way.

